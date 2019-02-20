Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Orland E. Stahmann Obituary
Orland E. Stahmann

Fond du Lac - Orland E. Stahmann, 74, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at his residence.

VISITATION: Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

Full obituary will appear in Thursday's paper.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019
