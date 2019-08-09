Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Orma Levenhagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orma Levenhagen


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orma Levenhagen Obituary
Orma Levenhagen

Oshkosh - Orma Levenhagen, age 85, passed away August 6, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1934 in Eldorado, WI to Edwin and Edna (nee Schultz) Schumacher. She married William Levenhagen on October 9, 1954 at St. John's Lutheran Church.

She worked for many years at SNC Manufacturing, when she was not working, she loved playing cards, shopping, family get togethers and summer vacations spent going to Shawano Lake with her family.

Omra is survived by her loving husband, William; children, Teri (Mike) Brennand, Douglas (Linda) Levenhagen, Lisa (Tim) Schneider and Phillip Levenhagen, all of Oshkosh; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Verna (Eugene) Miller, JoAnn Willey, Sharon (Lee) Werner, and sister-in-law Gloria; Orma is survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Gaylord, and Lyle; brother-in-law, Mark Willey; sister-in-law, Yvonne; grandchildren, Lee Brennand, Sara (nee Brennand) Mueller; and daughter-in-law, Margee "Magi" Levenhagen.

A service to celebrate the life of Orma will be held at St John's in Nekimi, on August 13, visitation starting at 10AM with a service beginning at 11AM and burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery.

Orma will be remembered for her radiant smile that was loved by all. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now