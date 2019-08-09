|
|
Orma Levenhagen
Oshkosh - Orma Levenhagen, age 85, passed away August 6, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1934 in Eldorado, WI to Edwin and Edna (nee Schultz) Schumacher. She married William Levenhagen on October 9, 1954 at St. John's Lutheran Church.
She worked for many years at SNC Manufacturing, when she was not working, she loved playing cards, shopping, family get togethers and summer vacations spent going to Shawano Lake with her family.
Omra is survived by her loving husband, William; children, Teri (Mike) Brennand, Douglas (Linda) Levenhagen, Lisa (Tim) Schneider and Phillip Levenhagen, all of Oshkosh; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Verna (Eugene) Miller, JoAnn Willey, Sharon (Lee) Werner, and sister-in-law Gloria; Orma is survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Gaylord, and Lyle; brother-in-law, Mark Willey; sister-in-law, Yvonne; grandchildren, Lee Brennand, Sara (nee Brennand) Mueller; and daughter-in-law, Margee "Magi" Levenhagen.
A service to celebrate the life of Orma will be held at St John's in Nekimi, on August 13, visitation starting at 10AM with a service beginning at 11AM and burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Orma will be remembered for her radiant smile that was loved by all. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019