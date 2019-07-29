|
|
Orville M. Haensgen
Johnsburg - Orville M. Haensgen, age 92, of Johnsburg, passed away with his family at his side on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Woodlands Senior Park in Fond du Lac.
He was born July 26, 1927, in the Town of Calumet near Johnsburg to Louis & Mary (Kirsten) Haensgen. Orville attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School. He served in the Army from November 6, 1945 until February 6, 1947.
On September 28, 1948, he married Mildred Schneider at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mount Calvary; Mildred preceded him in death on March 20, 2016.
Orville and his wife farmed in the Town of Taycheedah until retiring in 1988.
Orville was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, the Holy Name Society, and the Improved Order of Redmen Tribe 53. He was an avid fisherman, loved to golf, played sheepshead and cribbage any chance he got. An Old Fashion, was the drink of the day
Survivors include his two sons, Ron (Barb) Haensgen and Bob (Kathy) Haensgen both of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren, Rachel (Jim) Crofts, Ryan (Kristina) Haensgen, Heidi (Brian) Ludvigson, and Sara (Mike) Hunsicker; five great-grandchildren, Jameson, Braydon, and Cameron Crofts, Chelsea and Amber Ludvigson; three step grandchildren, Roya, Alexis, and Alivia Sedghi; his brother-in-law, Ralph Schneider; three sisters-in-law, Rosie Haensgen, Marjorie Schneider, and Lorraine (Alex) Ebertz. He is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Mary Haensgen; his wife, Mildred; five brothers, Sylvester (Lucille) Haensgen, Clarence (Frances) Haensgen, Leander (Mary Agnes) Haensgen, Alfred Haensgen, and Marvin (Regina) Haensgen; a sister, Adell (Ervin) Bartel; his brothers-in-law, Ottie (Rosemary) Schneider, Clarence (Irene) Schneider, Edwin (Leona) Schneider, Walter (Bernice) Schneider, Claude Schneider, Harvey Schneider; his sisters-in-law, Erna (Jim) Halbach, Edna (Cletus) Hochrein, and Marian Schneider.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg (N9288 County Road W, Malone, WI 53049). Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Orville will be laid to rest next to his wife, Mildred in the parish cemetery following the Mass.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Orville's family at the church in Johnsburg on Friday, August 2nd from 12:00 PM until 2:15 PM.
Memorials in Orville's name may be directed to St. Agnes Home Hospice of Fond du Lac or to St. John the Baptist Church.
Orville's family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Senior Park who took personal care of Orville and also the St. Agnes Home Hospice staff for their care and visits.
For additional details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 29 to July 31, 2019