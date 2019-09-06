|
Oscar C. Leichtfuss
Oshkosh - Oscar C. Leichtfuss, age 89, passed away on Thursday September 4, 2019 at home. Oscar was born on September 26, 1929 to the late Herbert and Mandina (Abraham) Leichtfuss in Van Dyne. He married Betty Schroeder on October 15, 1955 in Oshkosh; she preceded him in death on July 8, 1988.
Oscar was an Army Veteran and worked as a tile setter, and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was an avid bowler at T&O Lanes for the past 53 years as well as a member of the Lion's Club, Bayshore Club, and was part of the Honor Flight in 2017.
Oscar is survived by his daughter Karen Moen, sons, Randy (Lori), Brian (Jennifer), and Rodney Leichtfuss; brothers, George, Richard, Robert (Barb), and Donald (Vicki) Leichtfuss, and his sister Dorothy Hoff. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Brad (Jill) Leichtfuss, Bailey (Jon) Buehring, Dillon Leichtfuss, Alisha (Kyle) Schwartz, Mary Leichtfuss, and Brooke Paulick; and his great grandchildren, Scott, Jason, and Emma Buehring.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, infant sons Ricky, and Mark, his brothers, Earl, Arnie, Gerhard, and Marvin, and his sister Sylvia Nygaard.
A funeral service for Oscar will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4 pm. Visitation will be at church from 1:30 pm until the time of service. Full Military Honors will take place at church at the conclusion of the funeral. Burial will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Black Wolf.
A memorial for Oscar has been established.
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice, especially Ashlee and Chris
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019