|
|
Otto A. Bartsch
Lomira - Otto A. Bartsch, 97, formerly of Mayville passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Hope Health and Rehab. in Lomira.
Otto was born the son of William and Anna (Kluge) Bartsch on May 9, 1921 in the township of Williamstown. He was married to Alice Margelofsky on April 21, 1945 at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. Otto was employed with John Deere of Horicon for 41 years until his retirement.
Otto was a member of St. Luke Ev. Lutheran Church in Knowles. He was the caretaker of the Franklin Park Apartment in New London and caretaker of the Plumb Lake Resort in Eagle River. Otto was a member of the Eagle River Senior Center and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time at his cabin in Eagle River.
Otto is survived by his children: Rodney (Dolores) Bartsch of Monterey, CA, Daryl (Dawn) Bartsch of Oakfield, Doyle (Nancy) Bartsch of Mayville, and Terry (Ellen) Bartsch of Port Richey, FL; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice in 2010; son, Lon in 2013; four sisters: Alma, Ella, Esther, and Laura; and his brother, Edgar.
A memorial gathering will be held at St. Luke Ev. Lutheran Church in Knowles on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Rev. Matthew Kuske will officiate. Inurnment will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Mayville at a later date.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019