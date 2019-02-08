Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Fond du Lac - Patricia A. Moses, 87, of Fond du Lac, peacefully went to Heaven on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac. She was born September 6, 1931 in the Town of Leroy, daughter of Joseph and Marie Hunke Eggers. Patricia married Edward L. Moses August 6, 1955 in Oakfield and he preceded her in death on August 18, 1996. Patricia worked as a housekeeper at ManorCare Nursing Home for 30 years until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and cats.

She is survived by seven sisters, Josephine Priepke of North Fond du Lac, Anna (Tom) Wells of Viola, Pauline (Emil) Ronning of Fond du Lac, Elaine (Don) Steger of Kewaskum, Grace (Leo) Clark of Waupun, Mary Hilbert of Iron Ridge, and Arlene (Alfred) Wiese of Theresa; one brother, James (Gloria) Eggers of Oak Center; sister-in-law, Judy Eggers of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; four brothers, Terrance, David (Helen), Joseph, and an infant brother, Michael; four sisters, Gladys Gotautis, Joyce (Harold) Schlefke, Kathy (Larry) Zentner and an infant sister, Christine; three brothers-in-law, David Priepke, James Hilbert, and Earl Schaefer; and nephews, Gregory Hilbert and Robert Mielkie.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Private entombment will take place Monday in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Edenbrook, formerly ManorCare, for the care and compassion given to Patricia over the years.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019
