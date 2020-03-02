|
|
Patricia A. Paulsen
Neshkoro - Patricia A. Paulsen, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, early Saturday morning, February 29, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac after battling cancer for one year.
Patti was born November 12, 1953 in Campbellsport, Wisconsin the daughter of Raymond and Marion (Webb) Ketter. On December 30, 2006 she married Jerry Paulsen in Neshkoro. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2019.
Patti was raised in the Eden area where she attended Campbellsport High School graduating in 1971. She worked for Alliance Laundry Systems in Ripon, WI, retiring in February, 2018 and was employed at Copps Food Center (Pick n Save) in Wautoma for many years.
Her love for her family and friends were always evident by her bright smile and genuine compassion for others. Patti was a hard worker and devoted grandmother. Jerry always said the wheels on the car never stopped turning, if she was not at one of her two jobs, she was off to an adventure with the grandkids. She was always full of life and spunk, giving us one last prank by passing on Leap Day.
She is survived by her children, Jake (Lisa) Liedke, Fond du Lac, Amy (Robert) Vander Grinten, Neshkoro and Billi (Ryan) Basler of Rosendale; grandchildren, , Levi and Lia Liedke, Michael and Alex Vander Grinten, Ryland and Josie Basler; her siblings, Jean (Jim) Scannell, John (Terri) Ketter, Ellen (Randy) Loehr, and Joe (Julie) Ketter; sister-in-law Drenda Paulsen, her best puppy friend and companion, Mia; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, William Ketter, brother-in-law, Patrick Scannell, nephew, Jim Scannell, and brother-in-law, Harlo Paulsen.
A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center, W7452 State Road 21/73, Wautoma, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. To share your online condolences or a special memory of Pat, please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff at the Michael D. Wachtel Cancer Center in Oshkosh, WI and the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020