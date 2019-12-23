|
Patricia A. Rapp
Oakfield - Patricia A. Rapp, 65, of Oakfield, died Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born January 13, 1954 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Gordon and Dorothy Sommerfeld Lutz. Patricia graduated from James Madison High School in Milwaukee and received her nursing degree from Milwaukee Area Technical College. Patricia had a 48 year career as a Registered Nurse, working at St. Joe's Hospital in Milwaukee and St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, retiring in 2012. She was a member of Sons of Zebedee, St. James Church in Oakfield. She enjoyed sewing and knitting hats for the babies at St. Agnes. Patricia loved to help others and was always worried about everyone else over herself.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Rebecca (Joe) Schultz of Oshkosh and Melissa (Michael) Brunke of Fond du Lac; three grandchildren, Samuel Brunke, Jacob Schultz, and Maxwell Brunke; two siblings, Theresa Lutz of Menomonee Falls and William (Christine) Lutz of Grafton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sons of Zebedee, St. James Church in Oakfield. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019