|
|
Patricia A. Wagenknecht
Oakfield - Patricia A. Wagenknecht, 85, of Oakfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
She was born at home near Lomira on June 18, 1934, the daughter of Wilbur E. Bloohm and Severina A. Bloohm. On June 16, 1956, she married Foster J. Wagenknecht, in Oakfield, WI. Patricia was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield.
Patricia was a loving and caring daughter, a fun-loving and dedicated sister, a strong and beautiful wife, a compassionate and wonderful mother, an encouraging and generous grandmother, and a grateful and happy great-grandmother. In her earlier years, she helped out on her dad and mom's farm, was a telephone operator, and then went on to get her teaching education, which then turned into her grade school teaching and middle-school librarian and secretary positions.
She is survived by her daughters: Renae (Ken) O'Laire of Hartland, WI, Rebecca (Dan) Heinritz of Sussex, WI and Renelle DuPree of Florida; her grandchildren: Jason O'Laire, Chris O'Laire, Ryan O' Laire, Lakeshia DuPree (Anthony), Amanda Heinritz, James (Madeline) Heinritz, Caleb (Allison) Heinritz, Joshua Heinritz and Ezra Heinritz; her great-grandchild: Anais BellaRosa Santiago; her brother: Roger Bloohm (Carol) of Fond du Lac.
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
One of the most important things about Patricia was that she loved the Lord Jesus Christ and it showed. She was filled with love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. She prayed everyday for her husband, children and grandchildren and great-grandchild that they would continue to take their faith and run the race. She loved the Lord God with all her heart, soul and mind, and loved her neighbor as herself. What a Blessing she was and she will always be remembered!
The Celebration of Life Memorial for Patricia will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church,
The celebration will be taking place at a later date and will be announced.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020