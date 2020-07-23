1/1
Patricia A. Wagneknecht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Wagneknecht

Oakfield - Patricia Ann Wagenknecht, 85, of Oakfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

VISITATION: Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 245 South Second Street, Oakfield.

SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on August 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Inurnment will take place at Avoca Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Luke's Lutheran Church.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
01:30 PM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved