Patricia A. Wagneknecht
Oakfield - Patricia Ann Wagenknecht, 85, of Oakfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
VISITATION: Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 245 South Second Street, Oakfield.
SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on August 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Inurnment will take place at Avoca Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com
. 920-921-4420