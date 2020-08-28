1/1
Patricia Chan Choi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Chan Choi

Fond du Lac - Patricia Chan Choi, of Fond du Lac, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was a wonderful aunt, and a great friend to many. Patty ran her home with enthusiasm and passion and was a great mother, wife, self-appointed family counselor, and personal finance advisor to many. She was a devoted person of prayer and a passionate follower of Jesus Christ. Patty lived life with passion, and loved food, tennis, and taking care of others. She was the glue that held her extended family of Chan's and Choi's together.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place on Sunday September 13, 2020, at 2:30 PM in the front yard of Grace Evangelical Free Church, 163 E. 18th St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Please bring your own chair if possible or a chair will be provided.

In lieu of flowers (Patty's allergic), memorials may be directed to Samaritan's Purse and can be found at samaritanspurse.org

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Grace Evangelical Free Church, front yard
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved