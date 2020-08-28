Patricia Chan Choi
Fond du Lac - Patricia Chan Choi, of Fond du Lac, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was a wonderful aunt, and a great friend to many. Patty ran her home with enthusiasm and passion and was a great mother, wife, self-appointed family counselor, and personal finance advisor to many. She was a devoted person of prayer and a passionate follower of Jesus Christ. Patty lived life with passion, and loved food, tennis, and taking care of others. She was the glue that held her extended family of Chan's and Choi's together.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place on Sunday September 13, 2020, at 2:30 PM in the front yard of Grace Evangelical Free Church, 163 E. 18th St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Please bring your own chair if possible or a chair will be provided.
In lieu of flowers (Patty's allergic), memorials may be directed to Samaritan's Purse and can be found at samaritanspurse.org
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com