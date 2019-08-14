|
Patricia Drew-Backhaus
Fond du Lac - Patricia M. Drew-Backhaus (nee Eggers), 82, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1937, the daughter of the late George and Adeline Eggers (nee Reese).
She was a kind, compassionate, giving woman whose greatest joy in life was being a mother to her five children.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Carol (David) Baeten, Barb (Evan) Wedman, Gary (Joanne) Backhaus, Randy (Myra) Backhaus, and Karen Jo Connor (Gary Liedke); 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; her significant other, Randall Drew; and her brothers, Raymond L. Eggers and Jack (Joan) Eggers. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Elroy Backhaus and Renyold Drew.
A funeral service in remembrance of Pat will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main Street Campbellsport, WI. 53010. Burial will immediately follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery.
Pat's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Fond du Lac Humane Society.
Pat's family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice for all their care and support.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019