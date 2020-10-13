1/
Patricia J. Yenor
Patricia J. Yenor

Fond du Lac - Patricia Jean Yenor, 65, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Hope. Beloved wife of the late Barry Yenor for over 30 years.

Patricia is survived by her sisters, Judi Szczepanski and Terrie (Patrick) McCarthy; her niece, Michelle (John) Hommel; her brothers-in-law, Michael Durmeyer and Joseph Orlando; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry; her parents and two sisters, Barbara Durmeyer and Kathy Orlando.

Patricia had a great passion for crafting, baking and spending time with her family.

Services: Patricia's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 1:00 to 1:45 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to charity's close to Patricia's heart.

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
