Patricia M. Volbright
1945 - 2020
Patricia M. Volbright

Oakfield - Patricia M. Volbright nee Ryan, also known as "Cheese Pat" from Oakfield passed away peacefully at Gran Park Terrace, Sunday July 12, 2020. Pat was born in Fond du Lac November 3, 1945 to Dennis "Russell" Ryan and Thelma (Jagfeld) Ryan. She graduated from Oakfield High School, class of 1963. On Halloween 1964 she married David Volbright. Dad always said, that "he got tricked and she got treated" but we know it was the other way around.

Pat and Dave were not only partners in marriage, they also partnered on the farm and the Tolibia Cheese Corner. Pat ran the store from June 1988 to October 1998 when she sold the business to Knaus Cheese and went to work at the store there. She finally retired a few years later to become a fulltime babysitter to the grandchildren.

Pat was very involved in her children's activities driving them to 4h meetings, basketball, softball, wrestling, and football practices and games along with band and chorale concerts. Pat and Dave loved the Packers and for several years attended the Packers home games, Pat continued to attend games with Kris after David passed. Much fun was had at Krolls for many years tailgating before the games. They also made it to several away games including back to back Super Bowls. Pat also got to see the Packers in Super Bowl XLV. Pat loved to travel and has visited Hawaii, Mexico, and Punta Cana to name a few. Her and dad were long time members of Twin Oaks snowmobile club and made several trips 'up nort' to put on the miles.

Mom loved to garden and can and there were always several jars of homemade tomato juice available for Bloody Mary's. They loved to entertain and of course you could always depend on Pat to bring the cheese tray!

Pat is survived by her children, Kristine (Randy) Page of Arcadia, KS, Kyle (Beckie) Volbright of Fond du Lac, and Kory (Beth) Volbright of Oakfield; her grandchildren, Teddy Page, Alexis, Jaiden and Cole Volbright, and Kaitlyn and Kennedy Volbright; her brother, Tom Ryan of St. Germain and sister-in-law, Mary Bierne of Fond du lac. She is also survived by in laws, Janice Volbright, Mary and Jim Kuslits, Mark Narance, Dale and Chris Volbright, Sandy and Dennis Courture, and Ann and Dennis Weber. She is further survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dave; brother, LeRoy Bierne; brother-in-law, Bruce Volbright; and sisters-in-law, Dulsie Ryan and Jayn Narance.

The visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held on Friday at the funeral home. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health and safety of all in attendance, only thirty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time to visit with family. In addition, per CDC guidelines, a mask is recommended. Burial will follow in Oak Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the charity of your choice in Pat's name.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
