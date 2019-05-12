Patricia Martin



Fond du Lac - On May 10th, 2019 our beautiful mother, Patricia Anne Martin, passed away at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI after a very short battle with Ovarian Cancer. Mom was born on October 30th, 1939 the eldest daughter of Leonard and Esther (Mueller) Swalby. She was a 1958 graduate of Goodrich High School and enjoyed keeping in contact with classmates throughout the years. On January 14th, 1961 she married L. Fred Martin at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac. She and dad raised four children at their Bischoff Street home with grace, tenderness, and a much-needed sense of humor. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school, after which she began a lengthy career in the photo department at Steins/Walgreens, lasting 26 years. Mom was known for her exemplary customer service skills, treating everyone with respect and kindness. She made many lasting friendships with her co-workers as well as customers.



For several years, mom enjoyed bowling and traveled to national competitions with her gals. She also enjoyed going to casinos, crafting, photography, antiques, traveling, and of course - watching the Milwaukee Brewers with dad. To know our mom was to love her: she was always with a big smile (wearing her signature red lipstick!), an infectious laugh, and an incredibly positive attitude. Mom was an amazing cook and loved flowers and dragonflies - even getting a dragonfly tattoo on her leg at the age of 70. We are forever grateful to our mom for instilling in us a thirst for knowledge, compassion for all living things, and making family a priority. Her quiet faith in God was an example for all of us.



She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Fred, her children: Susan (Richard) Rodriguez of Racine, WI; Marty (Lauren) Martin, of Van Dyne, WI; Mary Martin of Fond du Lac; Micky Burns-Johnson (Jeff Johnson) of Fond du Lac, her grandchildren Nichole Thiel, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ricky Rodriguez, Vivana (Joe) Rodriguez, Kelle Martin, Erik Martin, Curtiss Johnson, Colin Burns (Kate Morrissey), Grant Johnson, Shannon Burns, and her great-grandchildren Elijah, Raya, and Cruz. She is further survived by her twin sister (born 10 years apart!) Sharon (Tom) Scallon of Oak Center, Debbie (Bob) Heinz of Mt. Pleasant, and a brother Paul Block (Sandee) of Arkansas.



Mom was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Leonard and Esther, a son-in-law Terry J. Burns, daughter-in-law Kim Mooney, and the family dogs Fritz and Robbie.



A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Patricia's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until the time of the service.



