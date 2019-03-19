Patricia Weimer



Fond du Lac - Patricia M. Weimer, 77, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away on March 17, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.



Patricia was born on June 21, 1941 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Brunet Romaine and Helen (Mengel) Harkins. She was united in marriage to Richard Weimer for 43 years before his passing in 2017.



Pat worked at Infant Socks and Wells Manufacturing and drove bus for Johnson School Bus for 37 years. She enjoyed the children she transported to and from school and especially the itty bitties as she called them. Pat enjoyed camping for many years. She also enjoyed lunch dates with her YaYa friends (which means grandmother in Russian).



Pat is survived by one son, Jeffrey Lee Trepanier; one sister, Joanne (Frank) Wilhelms; her special nephews and helpers, David Harkins, Fred Harkins, Bob J. Harkins, and Brian Harkins. They were loving and caring nephews. She is also survived by grandchildren, special friends, Donna Klein and Paula Kline, many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, brother, Robert Harkins, sister, Jeanne, her parents and maternal and paternal grandparents and her loving pets, Sasha and Misty.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will be held at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac.



