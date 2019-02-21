Services
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
(920) 533-4422
Patrick Nickel
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
Patrick B. Nickel Obituary
Patrick B. Nickel

Campbellsport - Patrick B. Nickel, 66, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectantly Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira. He was born in Port Washington on August 13, 1952, the son of Anthony and Catherine Nickel. Pat and Sandy (nee Kahut) have been together for past 42 years. He worked at Tom's Millwork and at Enger-Kress before retiring. Pat enjoyed football, NASCAR, fireworks, manhattans, bonfires, cooking and loud music but most of all Pat loved the time spent with family and friends.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Sandy, son Matthew (Andria) Nickel and their son Emmett of West Bend, daughter Sarah Ziehr of Chicago, brothers Denis Nickel and Tony Nickel, sister Paula Nickel, sisters-in-law Robyn (Tim) Ewing and Susan Karoses, nephews and nieces Aaron (Nikki) Ewing, John (Lori) Ewing, Melody (Andy) Ewing, Joseph (Margaret) Karoses, Justin Karoses and Jill (Scott) Karoses, Godson Little Joey, great nephew Alex, neighbors Kevin and Tracy Bohn and Steve and Paulette Schroeder, other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, son Mikey, in-laws Paul and Esther Kahut and brother-in-law Pat Karoses.

There will a visitation and time of gathering on Saturday, February 23rd from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at

www.twohigfunerals .com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019
