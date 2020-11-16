1/1
Patrick E. Halfman
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fond du Lac - "Guppy" Patrick E. Halfman, 74, passed away at Fond du Lac Lutheran Home on November 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Fond du Lac on February 27, 1946 to Raymond and M. Eileen (Isaac) Halfman.

Guppy graduated from Goodrich High School in 1965. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967.

In 1974, Guppy met the love of his life, Kathryn Anders, in Dixon, IL. They were united in marriage on June 7, 1975 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.

Guppy was employed for 37 years at Mercury Marine, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Eagles' Club and the I.A.M. union.

Guppy enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and Sturgeon spearing. He loved playing cards, especially cribbage. Guppy and his family have cherished the time spent for the past 31 years camping at Flanagan's Pearl Lake Campsites in Redgranite. He was the social butterfly of the campground, earning the nickname "Mayor" and spending many hours driving around the campground on his golf cart. In heaven he is drinking beer and playing cards with his camping friends.

Guppy was an avid fan of the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He could often be heard giving his daughter, Gina, a difficult time about being a Cubs fan.

Guppy is survived by his wife Kathryn and daughter Gina Halfman; siblings Kathleen (Darrell) Andrews, Ellen (Tom) Coyne, Daniel Halfman, Susan Schaad and James (Kathy) Halfman; special nephew Kevin Andrews; special friends Ricky Gokey and Bob Oatman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Guppy's parents preceded him in death.

SERVICES: Guppy's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 to Zacherl Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Guppy will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Guppy's family is very thankful for all the staff at the Lutheran Home and the caregivers of Marquardt Hospice for the special care and comfort given to him in the last three months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Milwaukee Children's Hospital, where Guppy's daughter, Gina, was a patient for 11 years.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved