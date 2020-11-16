Fond du Lac - "Guppy" Patrick E. Halfman, 74, passed away at Fond du Lac Lutheran Home on November 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Fond du Lac on February 27, 1946 to Raymond and M. Eileen (Isaac) Halfman.
Guppy graduated from Goodrich High School in 1965. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967.
In 1974, Guppy met the love of his life, Kathryn Anders, in Dixon, IL. They were united in marriage on June 7, 1975 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.
Guppy was employed for 37 years at Mercury Marine, retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Eagles' Club and the I.A.M. union.
Guppy enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and Sturgeon spearing. He loved playing cards, especially cribbage. Guppy and his family have cherished the time spent for the past 31 years camping at Flanagan's Pearl Lake Campsites in Redgranite. He was the social butterfly of the campground, earning the nickname "Mayor" and spending many hours driving around the campground on his golf cart. In heaven he is drinking beer and playing cards with his camping friends.
Guppy was an avid fan of the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He could often be heard giving his daughter, Gina, a difficult time about being a Cubs fan.
Guppy is survived by his wife Kathryn and daughter Gina Halfman; siblings Kathleen (Darrell) Andrews, Ellen (Tom) Coyne, Daniel Halfman, Susan Schaad and James (Kathy) Halfman; special nephew Kevin Andrews; special friends Ricky Gokey and Bob Oatman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Guppy's parents preceded him in death.
SERVICES: Guppy's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 to Zacherl Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Guppy will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.
Guppy's family is very thankful for all the staff at the Lutheran Home and the caregivers of Marquardt Hospice for the special care and comfort given to him in the last three months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Milwaukee Children's Hospital, where Guppy's daughter, Gina, was a patient for 11 years.
