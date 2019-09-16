|
|
Patrick "Pat" J. Primising
Fond du Lac - Patrick "Pat" John Primising passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Pat was born August 27, 1961 in Wautoma, WI, to Michael and Carolee (Klever) Primising. Pat's path to heaven was paved by his father, Michael, his grandparents Charles and Hedwig Primising, and Martin and Hazel Klever.
Pat is survived by his mother, Carolee, his wife Christine (Ditter), his son John, his daughter Megan (Adam Stikl), grandsons Theo and Tyler, many other family members, and innumerable beloved friends.
He graduated from Wautoma High School in 1979 and achieved an Associate Degree in Police Science from Fox Valley Technical College in 1982, becoming a Police Officer in the Village of Combined Locks, WI shortly after. Pat was hired at the City of Fond du Lac Police Department in 1983, where he served until his retirement in 2014. Pat was one of the first officers to teach in the DARE program and did so for three years. Pat was the first FDLPD officer assigned to the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG Unit) in 1993. He was an undercover narcotics investigator there until 1997, when he was promoted to Detective at FDLPD. He also served on the FDLPD SWAT team for over thirteen years, as both a Sniper and as an Assistant Team Leader.
After his retirement, Pat worked at St. Agnes Hospital, a job he really enjoyed. Being an outdoorsman was Pat's greatest passion. His three favorite places to visit with family and friends were Big Lake in Vilas County, WI, Frost Farm in Waushara County, WI, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Pat began going to races with his parents when he was three years old and continued the tradition with his own family and with many friends. Pat was an avid cyclist. He enjoyed riding with The Misfits and participated in several charity riding events every year. Pat was one of the original organizers for the Birky Challenge Scholarship Fund, which was established in memory of fallen FDLPD Officer Craig Birkholz. He also participated in and raised funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for over thirty years. Pat was involved in the Wisconsin Riders of the Police Unity Tour, a charity bike ride which raises funds for the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington DC. Pat was among the first group of FDLPD officers to participate in the 2012 ride. Pat rode in the 2014 tour with his daughter, Megan, and with his friend, Craig's father, Bill Birkholz. Pat was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Parish, and volunteered there, and at several other organizations. He was a proud member of the Winnebagoland Musky Club and participated in numerous fishing events with that organization.
Pat was so grateful for the friendships he had and for the many people who touched his life. Pat will be deeply missed. Pat's family would like to express their immense gratitude to the numerous medical professionals at Froedtert Hospital, at St. Agnes Hospital, and the Hospice Home Care staff for their compassion, kindness, and dedication throughout Pat's fight against cancer.
The visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 12:00 - 5:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds will be donated to the Winnebagoland Musky Club and the Wisconsin Riders of the Police Unity Tour, per Pat's wishes.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 16, 2019