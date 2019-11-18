|
Patrick James Schraufnagel
Iron Ridge - Patrick James Schraufnagel, age 68, of Iron Ridge passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
Pat was born the son of Leonard and Marie (Krapfl) Schraufnagel on October 1, 1951 in Waupun. Pat was a graduate of 1970 Mayville High School. He was united in marriage to Carol Heimerl on September 1, 1973 at St. John's Catholic Church in Rubicon. Pat retired from Mayville Engineering Company after 30 plus years of employment. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Rubicon. In his spare time Pat enjoyed golfing, hunting, skiing, and traveling with his family. He also like playing cards and spending time with his brothers and nephews 'working on cars'. Pat also loved decorating the house for Christmas, much to the dismay of his son.
Pat is survived by his wife Carol of Iron Ridge. His son Adam Schraufnagel of Iron Ridge. His mother- Marie Schraufnagel of LeRoy. His siblings- Mike (Betty) Schraufnagel of Hillsbough, NJ. Jane (Bernie) O'Connor of Chicago, IL., John (Linda) Schraufnagel of Campbellsport, Jenny (Ronald) Youngbeck of Brownsville, Dale (Jackie) Schraufnagel of Ripon, Warren (Cheryl) Schraufnagel of Lomira. His sister in law- Allen (Sue) Van Dyke of Hustisford. He is further survived by 21 nieces and nephews, and 25 great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Leonard, mother and father in law, Carl (Evona) Heimerl and his step mother in law Dolores Heimerl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Rubicon with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Rubicon.
Special thanks to Marquardt Hospice in Watertown and especially to Barb, Sherry, and Roxanne for the care and support shown to Pat and his family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019