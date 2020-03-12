Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Patrick John Milligan


1942 - 2020
Patrick John Milligan Obituary
Patrick John Milligan

Randolph, NJ - Patrick John Milligan, age 77, died at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with his wife Linda at his side.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda (Kulik) Milligan; his son, Martin Milligan and his spouse Joe Ellison; his daughter, Susan (Milligan) Wise and her two children; four siblings Sally (James )McClellan, Peggy (Tom) Phillips, Barbara Milligan, and Tim (Sue) Milligan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Born on Dec 9,1942, he grew up in Fond du Lac, WI with seven brothers and sisters, children of Joyce and Bernard Milligan. A '61 Grad of St. Mary's Springs High School in Fond du Lac, he entered the Naval Academy and graduated in 1965.

Patrick served in the Navy as a Lieutenant for five years, flying helicopters over the North Atlantic, chasing Russian submarines, during the Cold War. After the Navy, he worked as a Logistics Engineer. An avid traveler, he and Linda enjoyed traveling all over the world.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and three siblings Katherine, Michael, and William Milligan.

In lieu of flowers, Patrick and his family ask that you consider a donation to the USNA Alumni Association.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
