1/1
Patrick Kuhfuss
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Kuhfuss

Waupun - Patrick Kuhfuss, 43, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020 while on vacation in Montana, with his wife and three youngest children by his side.

Patrick was born on June 17, 1977, the son of Bill and Sharon Bender Kuhfuss. After schooling, Patrick did custom field work and hauled milk. In 2006 he became owner of PK Trucking where he hauled grain for local farmers and for Menards Distribution Center. On February 19, 2014 he married Kelly Cormican in Las Vegas, NV.

Patrick loved his children, traveling and was a lifelong Broncos fan, getting the opportunity to go onto the field while attending one of many games in Denver. Patrick loved to bowl and attended the national bowling event each year.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Kelly, of six years, two daughters, Alicia and Madalyn Kuhfuss; two step-children, Ayden and Morgan Fowler; his father, Bill Kuhfuss; his brother, Daniel (Sara) Kuhfuss; his mother-in-law, Julie Koenig; nieces and nephews.

Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Kuhfuss.

Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private memorial services for Patrick Kuhfuss will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friends and relatives are invited back to share a meal with the family at 3 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

The family would like to personally thank the many people who took time out of their own vacations to assist them on the mountain. In addition, they would like to thank Glacier National Park staff, Glacier County Sheriff's Department, Meadow Lake Resort, Columbia Mortuary and Delta Airlines. The family is also very thankful to everyone who has provided support to them upon arriving back home.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Memorial Gathering
03:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved