Patrick M. Sheridan
Fond du Lac - Patrick Michael Sheridan, age 77, passed away at home surrounded by his family in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, November 2, 2020, following a 17-year, hard-fought battle with Multiple Myeloma. As the son of the late Clarence and Margaret (Hallock) Sheridan of the Luxerin Farms, Pat was born in Fond du Lac, February 18, 1943.
Patrick graduated with an Associate's Degree from Sheridan College, in Sheridan, Wyoming. He then transferred to Mayville State University in North Dakota, where he met his beloved wife, Joanne Pederson. In 1966, he graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
On July 30, 1966, Pat married Joanne at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Grafton, North Dakota. In July 2020, Pat and Joanne celebrated 54 years of marriage.
They moved to Fond du Lac where Pat founded and operated Luxerin Laboratory, LLC., from 1967 until 2020. He taught Biology at St. Mary's Springs Academy, from 1966 until 1968. During his first year of teaching there, he organized and facilitated its first Science Fair. He then taught Chemistry and Microbiology in the Food Science and Nursing Programs at Moraine Park Technical College where he entered student teams to participate in national Collegiate Dairy Products Judging Competitions. He was a 50-year member of the American Society for Microbiology and served on the Town of Fond du Lac Planning Commission.
Pat's career was his passion, but throughout his life, he always worked hard at his other lifelong interests. He was an aviation enthusiast, a private pilot, an avid bicyclist, a bee keeper, and also spent many years tending to his apple orchard, various trees, and flowers surrounding their home. Pat enjoyed sharing his love of aviation, nature and history with his children and grandchildren—leaving behind a well-rounded legacy.
Pat is survived by his wife, Joanne and three children: Thomas Sheridan, Cottage Grove, Wis.; Kathryn Sheridan, Fond du Lac, Wis.; and William (Jamie) Sheridan, Appleton, Wis.; six grandchildren: Alex Sheridan, Sun Prairie, Wis.; Jenna Sheridan, St. Paul, Minn.; Elizabeth Sheridan, Minneapolis, Minn.; Bryce Sheridan, Fond du Lac, Wis.; Natalie Sheridan and Finnley Sheridan, Appleton, Wis.; a sister, Jean Schmitz, Honolulu, Hawaii, and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Rosemary Sheridan; his brother-in-law, Leonard Schmitz; his father and mother-in-law, Marvin and Lois Pederson; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne (Pederson) Hopkins.
Services- Pat's family will greet friends and relatives for a time of visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth St Way, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow the visitation at 11:00 am. The burial will be at Rienzi Cemetery, in Fond du Lac.
A livestream of the Mass will be available on Holy Family Catholic Community Fond du Lac Facebook page. Online condolences may be offered at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
The Sheridan family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark Juckett, UW Carbonne Cancer Center; Dr. Michael Jones and Nurse Mary; Dr. Filip Troicki, Agnesian Cancer Center; Dr. Gina Everson, SSM; and the wonderful, caring staff of Agnesian Hospice.
Memorials in Pat's name may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.give.themmrf.org
