Patrick O'Brien



Eden - Patrick F. O'Brien, 84, of Eden passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital with his family gathered around him. He was born in Fond du Lac on July 27, 1934, the son of James H. and Estelle M. (nee Stack) O'Brien. Pat served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 until 1955. On June 7, 1958, Pat married Marilyn R. Laudolff at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. He ran his own trucking business and then began working at the Lomira Auction Market. Pat along with his brother Jim joined their father and uncle in running O'Brien Brothers Auctioneers doing farm and household auctions, a business started in 1920. Pat also worked at the Milwaukee Stock Yard and was involved in O'Brien Livestock. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters, the Empire Thresheree, the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, was a lifetime Member of the Eden Fire Department Association, and the Wisconsin Auctioneers Association. Pat was also involved in the FFA, the O'Brien Scholarship and in area 4-H Clubs. He did auctioneering at many county fairs, the Wisconsin State Fair, and at numerous benefit fundraisers. He also did auctioneering and was a member of Duck's Unlimited. Pat enjoyed going to casinos, fishing, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, but most of all, spending time with family and friends.



Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Ann (Chuck) Geiger, Pat O'Brien, Bill (Kathy) O'Brien, Kevin O'Brien, Dave (Pam) O'Brien, and Lynn and Pat Brown; grandchildren, Erik (Sara), Corey, Tara, Joe, Tim (Brittany), Kaitlyn (John), Alicia, Jake, Wyatt, Becca, and Mike; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Jackson, Lincoln, and Letilyn; brother-in-law, Willie Gellings; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Sue O'Brien, sisters, Florence (Frank) Flood, Helen Gellings, Alice Michels Riegert (Arlyn Michels and Norb Riegert), and Sister Michaela O'Brien, CSA, brothers, Tom (Coletta) O'Brien, and Jim (Helen) O'Brien.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Pat will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Eden.



Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at Twohig Funeral Home 109 W Main Street Campbellsport, WI. 53010 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills Parish, Congregation of the Sisters of St. Agnes, the O'Brien Scholarship, Father Mike Shea's Sarnelli House or Eden Fire Department and First Responders.



The family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Agnes Hospital for the care and concern shown Pat.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals .com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary