Patsy R. Lautenschlager
Fond du Lac - Patsy Ruth (Oleson) Lautenschlager, died on October 22, 2019. The oldest of Harvey and Florence Oleson's five children, Pat was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on June 21, 1925. She married her high school sweetheart, Milton "Fritz" Lautenschlager (1926-2012), on April 5, 1947. They had one daughter, Peggy Ann Lautenschlager (1955-2018).
Pat graduated from the Oshkosh State Teachers College. During World War II, she was selected to participate in the Curtiss-Wright Cadettes, a group of women who took specialized aero-engineering courses at Purdue University to design aircraft for the U.S. military. After graduating from college, Pat and Fritz moved to Fond du Lac.
Pat believed deeply in the value of education. Over the course of a teaching career that spanned more than 50 years, she taught math to thousands of students. At the beginning of school years, Pat read The Little Engine that Could to remind her students that anything is achievable. She taught at Roosevelt, Woodworth, and Sabish Junior High Schools. After retiring from the Fond du Lac School District, Pat continued to educate students in the Fond du Lac community by teaching at UW-Fond du Lac.
Pat and Fritz were avid travelers. They particularly enjoyed going on cruises. Pat kept journals with descriptions of their travels, and she shared her joy of learning about the world through travel with her family and friends.
Pat was a devoted mother and grandmother. She and Fritz were joined by family on many of their trips. And they often had ice cream sandwiches to offer to their grandkids. Pat was also active in the community. She was a member of the Saturday Lecture Club, and she attended numerous political events.
Pat is survived by her son-in-law, Bill Rippl; grandchildren and step-grandchildren Jason Rippl (Marnie Spielbauer), Josh Kaul (Lindsey Powell), Justin Rippl (Alicia), Ryan Kaul (Kelly Bridgeman), and Rebecca Johnson (Brandon); her great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren Elias Johnson, Simon Kaul, Emma Johnson, Henry Kaul, Will Rippl, and Beau Rippl.
VISITATION: Will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Fond du Lac High School Math Team.
Pat's family would like to thank the staff at The Liberty House and Generations Hospice for the care and kindness they gave to Pat.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019