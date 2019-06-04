Sister Paul Ann Dinkel, CSA



Fond du Lac - Sister Paul Ann, CSA, (Agnese Dinkel) died peacefully on June 1, 2019, at Nazareth Center, Fond du Lac, WI.



Agnese was born in Victoria, KS, on October 12, 1933, to Frank M. Dinkel and Rosa Hertel Dinkel. Her family included 10 girls and 5 boys.



In 1951, Agnese entered St. Agnes Convent, Fond du Lac, WI. She made her profession of vows in the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes on August 15, 1954, with the religious name Sister Paul Ann. One of her sisters and one brother also entered religious life: Sister Francis Rose, CSA, and Father Harvey, OFM Cap.



Sister received a license in dietary service from M.P.T.I. in Fond du Lac and a Baking Certificate from New York Restaurant School where she took classes in culinary arts. Sister was a homemaker in CSA convents for 23 years in Kansas, Indiana, Wisconsin, and New York. She spent two years at St. Anthony's Hospital, Hays, KS, and served at The Leo House in New York City, NY, from 1985 to 1996, working in dietary and food services at both institutions. Sister Paul Ann was on the staff of the Food Service Department at St. John's New Horizons and St. John's Assisted Living in Hays, KS, from 1996 to 2006. In her last years in Hays, KS, she offered a ministry of presence to the staff and students at TMP-Marian High School.



Sister was preceded in death by her parents Frank M. Dinkel and Rosa (Hertel) Dinkel; her brothers Clarence, Ed and Hilarius; her sisters Julitta Dechant, Bertha Prewo, Melinda Griebel, Rita Rohr, Regina Dechant, Irene Scruggs, and Sister Francis Rose.



Sister Paul Ann is survived by her brothers George Dinkel and Father Harvey Dinkel; her sisters Viola Richmeier and Mary Younker; and the Sisters of St. Agnes with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.



Visitation for Sister Paul Ann will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Nazareth Court and Center, 375 Gillett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. A Prayer Service will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. at Nazareth Center Chapel.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on June 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. Father Ken Smits, Capuchin, will preside at the liturgy. Additional services and burial will be held at St. Fidelis Parish and Cemetery, Victoria, KS.



Memorials may be directed to the Sisters of St. Agnes Mission Advancement Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.



The Sisters of St. Agnes are grateful to the nurses and staff of Nazareth Court and Center, and the staff of Hospice Hope, for their care of Sister Paul Ann Dinkel in her last years.



Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Agnes. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 4, 2019