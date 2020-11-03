1/1
Paul D. Feldner
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul D. Feldner

Fond du Lac - Paul D. Feldner, 74, passed away on "All Saints Day" November 1, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on March 11, 1946 in Fond du Lac to Herman and Georgine (Abler) Feldner.

He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School, class of 1964.

After High School, he volunteered and proudly served in the US Navy on the Aircraft Carrier USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967. The USS Intrepid is now a Navy Museum in New York City.

Paul married Beth Hammang on February 3, 1968 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. They shared a birthday and a birthplace, St. Agnes Hospital.

After his active duty in the service, he began working at St. Agnes Hospital in 1967, working his way to the position of Director of Facilities Management. He was a third generation hospital engineer, retiring from the hospital after 35 years. He then went on to work as a project manager for CD Smith Construction for 5 years until his retirement.

He was a lifetime member of the WHEA, (WI Healthcare Engineers Association) receiving an award for 50 years of membership and service, only the second to receive this award in the WHEA history.

In retirement, his hobbies included woodworking, wood making, fishing, cooking, hunting, golfing, card playing and sporting clay shooting.

He would help anyone who would ask but was reluctant to ask for anything in return.

Although he didn't have grandchildren, he loved having his nieces and nephews visit and sharing his many hobbies and skills with them.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beth; two sons, Philip and David; two sisters, Linda O'Neill and Joan (Bill) Weber; a brother, Steve Feldner; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Dan) Bittner, Sara (Dick) Diener and Paula (Bill) Hilbert; brothers-in-law, Dr. Joseph (Susan) Hammang, Bill Halama and Mike Davies. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Georgine Feldner; parents-in-law, Paul and Elizabeth Hammang Twohig (Dr. David); sisters-in-law, Louise Townes and Ann Halama; brothers-in-law, Joe O'Neill, Bob Halama, Bill Townes.

Due to current circumstances, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

His family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the professional staff at Agnesian and UW Madison who helped him give the Gift of Life through the donation of his liver.

Memorials in Paul's name may be given to the Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved