Paul D. Feldner
Fond du Lac - Paul D. Feldner, 74, passed away on "All Saints Day" November 1, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on March 11, 1946 in Fond du Lac to Herman and Georgine (Abler) Feldner.
He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School, class of 1964.
After High School, he volunteered and proudly served in the US Navy on the Aircraft Carrier USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967. The USS Intrepid is now a Navy Museum in New York City.
Paul married Beth Hammang on February 3, 1968 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. They shared a birthday and a birthplace, St. Agnes Hospital.
After his active duty in the service, he began working at St. Agnes Hospital in 1967, working his way to the position of Director of Facilities Management. He was a third generation hospital engineer, retiring from the hospital after 35 years. He then went on to work as a project manager for CD Smith Construction for 5 years until his retirement.
He was a lifetime member of the WHEA, (WI Healthcare Engineers Association) receiving an award for 50 years of membership and service, only the second to receive this award in the WHEA history.
In retirement, his hobbies included woodworking, wood making, fishing, cooking, hunting, golfing, card playing and sporting clay shooting.
He would help anyone who would ask but was reluctant to ask for anything in return.
Although he didn't have grandchildren, he loved having his nieces and nephews visit and sharing his many hobbies and skills with them.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beth; two sons, Philip and David; two sisters, Linda O'Neill and Joan (Bill) Weber; a brother, Steve Feldner; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Dan) Bittner, Sara (Dick) Diener and Paula (Bill) Hilbert; brothers-in-law, Dr. Joseph (Susan) Hammang, Bill Halama and Mike Davies. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Georgine Feldner; parents-in-law, Paul and Elizabeth Hammang Twohig (Dr. David); sisters-in-law, Louise Townes and Ann Halama; brothers-in-law, Joe O'Neill, Bob Halama, Bill Townes.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
His family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the professional staff at Agnesian and UW Madison who helped him give the Gift of Life through the donation of his liver.
Memorials in Paul's name may be given to the Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.