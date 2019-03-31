|
Paul Emmer
Fond du Lac - Paul L. Emmer, 55, passed away on March 23, 2019 at home. He was born on March 26, 1963 in Fond du Lac, to Robert and Rosalie (Zamzow) Emmer.
He graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School in 1982. Paul worked at Louisiana Pacific in Mellen, WI for nine years. He moved back to Fond du Lac in 1994 and was employed with Everix Bakery for many years.
Paul was a huge Packer and Badger fan. He enjoyed fishing and playing bingo. Paul loved his fur friend, Chase.
Paul is survived by his mother Rosalie; siblings Jone (Richard) Fay, Betty (Dean) Oslage, John Emmer, and Peg (Tony) Soll; seven nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Michael and his father, Robert.
VISITATION: Paul's family will receive relatives and friends at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:45 PM.
SERVICE: A memorial service will follow visitation at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019