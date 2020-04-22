|
Paul H. Birkholz
Fond du Lac - Paul H. Birkholz, 83, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Harbor Haven Nursing Center after a long battle with pancreatic cancer and Parkinson's disease. Paul was born the fourth son of Carl and Helen (Kunze) Birkholz in Lombard, IL on February 8, 1937. He graduated from Elkhart Lake High School and Michigan State and taught at Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac. He later was employed at Oshkosh Truck for 29 years as a material handler and inspector.
He is survived by is wife of 43 years, Nanci Birkholz; his daughter, Debbie (John) Harder of Glenbeulah; his son, Michael (Nancy) of Juneau; daughters, Sherri (T.J.) Campbell of Reedsville and Terri. He is also survived by his brother, Donald of Elkhart Lake; sisters-in-law, Donna of Van Dyne and Susan Birkholz of Elkhart Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Carl; sister-in-law, Marie.
At Paul's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service, cremation has taken place.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Harbor Haven and the Agnesian Hospice doctors and nurses for the excellent care and compassion given to Paul and his family.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020