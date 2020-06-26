Rev. Paul HuthWaupaca, Formerly of Fremont - Rev. Paul H Huth, age 88, of Waupaca, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Bethany Home in Waupaca . He was born on April 30, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Raymond and Minna (Grinsel) Huth. Paul graduated from Northwestern Prep in Milwaukee and then attended Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, graduating in 1958. On June 11, 1955, Paul married Betty Blanchette at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cudahy. Pastor Huth served his first parish, Grace Lutheran Church in Ringle, WI from 1958-1962; he was then called to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Brownsville, WI, where he served from 1962-1975. In 1975 he received his call to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega, where he served his congregation until retiring in 1997.He enjoyed wood building projects,boating, camping, building the family cabin, spending time with family and friends and sharing the Gospel message to everyone, everywhere he went.Paul is survived by two sons, David (Jean) Huth, Kronenwetter, WI and Joel (Sandy) Huth, Wild Rose; three daughters, Esther (James) Buchholz, Weyauwega; Deborah (Ronald) Bartelt, Sheboygan; and Judith Huth, Appleton; eight grandchildren, Adam Bartelt, Matthew Buchholz, David (Bridget) Bartelt, Michael (Jennifer) Buchholz, Jill Bartelt, Daniel (Kayla) Huth,Erica(Paul)Bowe, Eric Giesbers, and John Geisbers; eight great-grandchildren, Iesha, Angel, Robin, Hailey, Aaron, Pella, Otto and Clara; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, R. Carl(Helen)Huth; two sisters, Marion(John)Stark and Bernice(Charles)Haack.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 312 W. Main St., Weyauwega. Rev. Matt Crass will officiate. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church on Thursday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am.