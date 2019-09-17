|
Paul J. Lefeber
St. Cloud - Paul Joseph Lefeber, age 71, of St. Cloud "Wolf Lake/St. Joe" area has gone to farm the fields of the Lord.
Surrounded by family and loved ones, Paul passed away September 13, 2019, at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Melanoma Cancer.
He was born on January 2, 1948, in the Town of Marshfield "St. Joe area" to proud parents, Roy J. and Florence C. (Gau) Lefeber. Paul was one of five boys born on the family farm.
Paul attended grade school at St. Joe Catholic School; later graduating from New Holstein High School-Class of 1967. Along with helping on the family farm, he worked at Abhold's Garage in Mt. Calvary.
On September 2, 1972, he married Janice M. Buechel at Holy Trinity Church in Jericho. With his wife by his side, Paul followed in his father's footsteps and took over the family farm; actively still farming with help from his son until Paul's departure.
Paul was a life-time member of the New Holstein FFA Alumni and attended many conventions/groups that were farm related; as farming was just "in his blood".
Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice; his daughter, Lisa (Jeremiah) Clark; his son, Francis Lefeber; grandchildren, Chase and Kalina Clark; brothers, Gordon and Michael (Annette) both of St. Cloud, James (Leasa) of Fond du Lac, and Joseph (Linda) of Las Vegas, NV; his father-in-law, Delmar Buechel of Chilton; uncles; aunts; many nieces; nephews; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant granddaughter, Leila Mae Clark; parents, Roy and Florence (Gau) Lefeber; infant sister, Diane Ann; and mother-in-law, Marie (Schumacher) Buechel.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079. Rev. Oliver Bambenek, OFM Cap will preside.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Paul's family at the funeral home in St. Cloud on Friday, September 20th from 4:00 PM until 6:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for the New Holstein FFA Chapter.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019