Paul J. Wirtz
1924 - 2020
Paul J. Wirtz

Fond du Lac - Paul Joseph Wirtz, 96, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in St. Peter to William and Clara (Koenigs) Wirtz on October 30, 1924. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1943.

Paul proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. He served in Italy and North Africa with the Polar Bear Division and earned a Bronze Star.

Paul was united in marriage to Shirley Brown on October 29, 1949 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. After 56 years of marriage, Shirley preceded him in death on June 20, 2005.

Paul was employed at several different places throughout his life and retired from Nazareth Heights/St. Agnes Hospital. Paul was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed golf and played sheepshead every day at one of the area Senior Centers. Paul loved spending time with his family and cherished his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Paul is survived by children Ken (Pam) Wirtz of Hartford and Pat (Dennis) Fortunato of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren Tim (Miranda) Wirtz of Knoxville, TN, Tom (Amber) Wirtz of Naples, FL, Todd Wirtz of West Bend, WI, Chris Fortunato of Milwaukee, WI and Jenny Fortunato of Wauwatosa, WI; seven great grandchildren Ethan, Austin, Dominic, Julian, Brady, Eleanor and Mercer; sister-in-law Judy Braun (Mike Herzer), many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Paul in death are his wife Shirley, brothers Clarence (Marie) and Ludger "Louie" Wirtz, sisters Lorraine (Robert) Fowler and Viola (Pete) Casper, sister-in-law Joan (Harry) Matthews and nephews.

Private family services are being held. Paul will be laid to rest in Calvary Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you consider a donation to "Shop with a Cop." Checks can be made out to: Shop with a Cop, Attn: Donna Whitty, PO Box 1273, Fond du Lac, WI, 54936-1273. Please write "Memorial Gift" in the Memo.

Paul's family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows for their love and care given to Paul and the family for the past two years.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
