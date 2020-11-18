Paul M. Steiner
Arbor Vitae - Paul M. Steiner, age 74 of Arbor Vitae, WI died on Monday, November 16th at Marshfield Medical Center due to Covid-19. Paul was born on September 19, 1946 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Wilber and Elda (nee Sette) Steiner. Paul graduated from Lomira High School and proudly served in the US Navy. He married Cathy Deitte on November 21, 1970. Paul worked for Nieman Marcus in Loss Prevention for 25 years and also worked for 16 years at Brandy Lake BP in Woodruff, WI. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife Cathy and by his brother Greg (Mary Sullivan) Steiner and sister Miriam (Dave) Williams and by his Uncle Howard (Lois) Steiner and Uncle Orville Sette and by numerous nephews and cousins and by his furry four legged buddy "Russell".
Private family services will be held on Friday, November 20th at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, WI.
