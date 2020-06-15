Paul Vande KolkWaupun - Paul Howard Vande Kolk, age 85 of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home.Paul was born on August 19, 1934, in Alto, WI, a son of Garrit and Anna (Hoekstra) Vande Kolk. On March 2, 1954, he was united in marriage to Delores Vande Zande at Alto Reformed Church. Paul owned and operated Vande Kolk Sanitation for 35 years. He was the president of the Cattaraugus Cemetery for many years. Paul loved watching his grandkids and great-grandkids activities and spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Bucks, Brewers and Packers. Paul also enjoyed playing card games, board games and bowling. He was a life-long member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun.Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Delores Vande Kolk; 4 children, Phillip (Sue) Vande Kolk of Brandon, Debra Vande Kolk of Waupun, Kent Vande Kolk of Waupun and Brenda Redman (fiancé, Mark Johnson) of Fond du Lac; 7 grandchildren, Matthew (Jodi) Vande Kolk of Brandon, Ann (Craig) Marchant of Oshkosh, Curt (Gwen) De Haan of Pickett, Katie (Tony) Tesch of Beaver Dam, Owen (Ashley) Vande Kolk, Jacob (Dana) Vande Kolk and Mollie (Jesse) Nummerdor all of Waupun; 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Sydney, Hailee, Carson, Elsa, Callen, Alexis, Rylee, Dane, Mila and Levi; 1 brother-in-law, Larry Bronkhorst; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 son-in-law, Dave Redman; 2 brothers, Barney (Helena) Vande Kolk and Alton (Agnes) Vande Kolk; 3 sisters, Ruby (Clayton) Buteyn, Betty Westra-Kolk and Joanne Bronkhorst.A private family service will be held with burial to follow at Cattaraugus Cemetery.Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.