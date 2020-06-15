Paul Vande Kolk
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Vande Kolk

Waupun - Paul Howard Vande Kolk, age 85 of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home.

Paul was born on August 19, 1934, in Alto, WI, a son of Garrit and Anna (Hoekstra) Vande Kolk. On March 2, 1954, he was united in marriage to Delores Vande Zande at Alto Reformed Church. Paul owned and operated Vande Kolk Sanitation for 35 years. He was the president of the Cattaraugus Cemetery for many years. Paul loved watching his grandkids and great-grandkids activities and spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Bucks, Brewers and Packers. Paul also enjoyed playing card games, board games and bowling. He was a life-long member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun.

Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Delores Vande Kolk; 4 children, Phillip (Sue) Vande Kolk of Brandon, Debra Vande Kolk of Waupun, Kent Vande Kolk of Waupun and Brenda Redman (fiancé, Mark Johnson) of Fond du Lac; 7 grandchildren, Matthew (Jodi) Vande Kolk of Brandon, Ann (Craig) Marchant of Oshkosh, Curt (Gwen) De Haan of Pickett, Katie (Tony) Tesch of Beaver Dam, Owen (Ashley) Vande Kolk, Jacob (Dana) Vande Kolk and Mollie (Jesse) Nummerdor all of Waupun; 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Sydney, Hailee, Carson, Elsa, Callen, Alexis, Rylee, Dane, Mila and Levi; 1 brother-in-law, Larry Bronkhorst; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 son-in-law, Dave Redman; 2 brothers, Barney (Helena) Vande Kolk and Alton (Agnes) Vande Kolk; 3 sisters, Ruby (Clayton) Buteyn, Betty Westra-Kolk and Joanne Bronkhorst.

A private family service will be held with burial to follow at Cattaraugus Cemetery.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI 53963
(920) 324-5547
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved