Paula L. Deichsel
1949 - 2020
Paula L. Deichsel

Fond du Lac - Paula L. Deichsel, 70, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah. She was born November 8, 1949 in Marinette, WI, the daughter of Paulus and Leona Brown Koepsell. Paula worked as an LPN at St. Agnes Hospital for 35 years until her retirement. She was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Brownsville and currently a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. She was an active church member, enjoyed taking rides in her Camaro, sitting on her swing outside, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Michael (Sarah) Deichsel of Taycheedah and Kent Deichsel of Fond du Lac; two grandchildren, Shawn and Ryan; two sisters, Gayle Reinbolt of Ohio and Kathy Auche of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday at church. Cremation will follow the traditional services. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance.

Paula loved the color purple and butterflies, if you are able to incorporate either one in your attire, the family would appreciate it.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
1 entry
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
