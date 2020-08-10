1/1
Pearl Edna Bintzler
Pearl Edna Bintzler

Thiensville - (nee Wendorff) Of Thiensville. Peacefully returned home to the Lord On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 92, of complications from Parkinson's

Beloved mother of Cynthia (Dr. Jeffery) Garland of Mequon and David (Janet) Bintzler of Brookfield. Dear grandmother of Graham (Madison) Garland of Shorewood, Tristan Garland of Milwaukee and Taelyn Bintzler of Brookfield. Also survived by her sister Jeanette Schellpfeffer of Madison and sister-in-law Virginia Wendorff of Mayville. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pearl was born on March 8, 1928 in Hartford, WI. She was united in marriage to Reuben Bintzler on June 4, 1947 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Theresa. The couple raised their children in Mayville.

Pearl was a devout Christian, serving in many capacities in every church to which she belonged. In the mid 1960's-70's, she was a successful door-to-door Fuller Brush salesperson in Dodge & Washington county communities. From 1977-1988, she and her husband ran multiple Bethesda Lutheran group homes in Iowa and Michigan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her in-laws Elvira (nee Gutzmer & Herbert Bintzler, her parents, Emma (nee Handel) & William Wendorff, her sister Irene Wendorff, her brothers Clarence Wendorff, Eugene Wendorff, Glenn Wendorff, her siblings and their spouses Earl (Lucille) Wendorff, Marcella (Adolph) Hildebrandt and Eunice (Rueben) Beck, as well as her sister-in-law Patricia (Waldemar) Geschke (Orville) Schneiter and her brother-in-law, Gerald Schellpfeffer.

A private family graveside service was held. Memorials in Pearl's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon serving the family 262-241-8085 www.schmidtandbartelt.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
