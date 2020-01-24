|
Pearl Vande Zande
Waupun - Pearl Vande Zande, 91, of Waupun, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.
Pearl was born July 15, 1928 in the town of Alto in Fond du Lac County, the daughter of Henry and Katie VerHage Loomans. On September 5, 1947 she married Milton Vande Zande in Alto. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun and Brandon areas all their married lives. Pearl loved music and enjoyed directing various choirs in churches in Waupun and Alto. Pearl and Milton managed apartments together in Waupun and Fond du Lac. Pearl was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun.
Pearl is survived by two daughters: Cheryl Maglio of Brookfield, and Mary (Lee) Schoenfeld of Fox Lake; six grandchildren: Cari (Chris) Kapenga, Peter (Lyndsey) Meenk, Amanda (Stephan) Peck, Stephen (Jen) Meenk, Dawn (Jason) Bradley, and Amy (Jason) Coppus; twelve great-grandchildren; five sisters: Evie (Ken) Devries of Waupun, Alice Posthuma of Brandon, Elaine Huizenga of Waupun, Hildred Loomans of Waupun, and Sue Davenport of Waupun; a brother, Dr. Henry Loomans of Two Rivers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milton in 1999; an infant daughter, Julie; two sons-in-law: Kurt Meenk and Sal Maglio; infant brother, Edwin; step-mother, Bernice Loomans; sister and brother-in-law, Helena and Barney Vande Kolk; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gordon and Adeline Vande Zande, Albertus Vande Zande, Bernard and Muriel Vande Berg, Cliff Posthuma, and Dean Huizenga.
Funeral services for Pearl Vande Zande will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Barry Lang and Rev. Jim Lemmenes officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.
