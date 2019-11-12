|
Peggy Leinweber
Fond Du Lac - Peggy Sue Leinweber of Fond Du Lac passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2019. Peggy was born on July 13, 1960 to parents, Henry and Elaine Pater. On July 5th of 1991 Peggy married Tom Jerdee, and they were married until the time of his death in 2008. In 2016, Peggy was married to Mark Leinweber.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Elaine Prater and husband Tom Jerdee.
Peggy is survived by her husband Mark, sisters; Darlene (Doug) Benson, Lori Pitt, Michelle (Blake) Bodart, brothers; David Pater and Ron (Dawn) Pater. Peggy is further survived by step-sons Nicholas and Alex (Caley) Leinweber and granddaughter Cecelia, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and of course Lucky.
Peggy's love for family and friends was her legacy in life. She always lived life to the fullest and tried to enjoy each and every day. As a loving wife, or caring sister, or favorite Aunt, or best friend. Peggy loved us all the same. Even while dying and sick, she cried because she felt bad to make us sad. Always with tears in her eyes to apologize to us. Goodbye is not forever, Peggy will forever live inside our hearts. Full of life to bring us smiles, once in a while Francine would come out to play to enlighten our day.
A celebration of life for Peggy will held at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019