Penelope A. "Penny" (née Peterson) Selling
Fond du Lac - Penelope A. "Penny" (née Peterson) Selling, 66, of Fond du Lac, Wis., passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by her family and the staff of the Barrett House of Ripon, Wis. She was born in Fond du Lac on Sunday, December 21, 1952, the daughter of Gordon L. and DeNyse M. (Parker) Peterson. Penny graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School in 1971. She then attended the University of Wisconsin Madison where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Penny began her career in the fashion industry at Abraham & Straus in New York City (NYC) and went on to work at Macy's Department Store Corporate Headquarters, Brooks Fashion, Toppers Industries, Gitano International, Jodi International, April Cornell and I.K.L. International all of NYC. While working in NYC, Penelope lived with her family in a variety of locations in and around the city to include Montclair, NJ, Katonah, NY and Hoboken, NJ. From 2000-2006 Penny returned to her hometown of Fond du Lac to open and operate her own women's fashion store, "Penelope, New York" located on Main Street. She later went on to work for Bassett Furniture in Appleton, Wis., Chicago, Ill. and Farmingdale, NY. While living in Fond du Lac, Penny served on the boards of the UW-Alumni, Salvation Army, and Beacon House. She was also a member of the FDL Morning Rotary and the Soroptimists Clubs.
Survivors include her son, Noah P. Selling of New York City; her brother, Steven J. (Lisa Washa) Peterson of Fond du Lac; two nephews, Shaun (Melissa) Peterson and Joshua (Beth) Peterson and niece, Lindsay (Derek) Peterson-Gerner. She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, Ronald Selling.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. The Liturgy of the Word will begin at 6:00 PM with Deacon Dale Paczkowski officiating. Cremation will follow the service. A private committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac at a later date.
Penny's family would like to thank Dr. Michael Sergi, the staff of the Barrett House of Ripon, Hospice Hope of Green Lake, Steve and Lynne Uecker of Fond du Lac and Cathy Ritter Zoelle of Fond du Lac for the care and assistance provided over many years. An additional thank you to Heidi Page and Jaclyn Jaeckels of Fond du Lac County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center and Valerie Barton of Corporate Guardians of North East Wisconsin for all their help.
If you would like to memorialize Penny, please send donations to the DeNyse Peterson Children's Education Fund care of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, 384 N. Main St., Ste 4, Fond du Lac, Wis. 54935.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14, 2019