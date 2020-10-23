Perry Lee Nummerdor
Fond du Lac - Perry Lee Nummerdor passed away at his residence on October 21, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in Fond du Lac on October 5, 1961, to Walter and Betty (Chapin) Nummerdor. He attended L.P. Goodrich High School. He spent time serving in the U.S. Army, before settling down back home in Fond du Lac.
He shares two daughters with his former wife Valerie (Langkau) Hilbert: Carissa (Nummerdor) Spaulding, and Megan (Nummerdor) Strean. He had two grandsons, whom he adored, and fought his cancer courageously to be with: Ayden Nummerdor and Cayson Spaulding. He worked his last few years at Mercury Marine. He most enjoyed spending his time outdoors: camping, fishing, hiking, and gardening. He was also a real dog lover, and an avid bowler.
He is survived by his daughters, Carissa (Nummerdor) Spaulding, and Megan (Nummerdor) Strean; son-in-law Jeffrey Spaulding; his grandsons, Ayden Nummerdor and Cayson Spaulding; and his sisters, Diana (Nummerdor) Engelhardt, and Sue Nummerdor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Betty (Chapin) Nummerdor, and his brother Bryan Nummerdor.
SERVICES: Perry's family will great relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:45 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in the Estabrook Cemetery. During this pandemic, please keep in mind the Governors order on masks and social distancing.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Agnesian Cancer Center and Agnesian Hospice Team, including his nurse Stacey.
