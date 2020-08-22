Peter P. Jozefowski
Peter P. Jozefowski, 61, went home to the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
A visitation for Peter will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from Noon until 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146 and the Beaver Dam AMVETS Post # 33. Social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will be required. A private funeral service at the funeral home will be held with Deacon Ed Cody officiating.
Peter was born on March 22, 1959 the son of Bruno and Mary (Feltes) Jozefowski in Port Washington, WI. He attended Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. Peter proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a Charter Member and Life Member of AMVETS Post # 33 in Beaver Dam. He served as Post Adjutant, Post 2 nd Vice, Post Commander, 7 th District Commander and has gone up the State office ladder from Provost Marshal to Department Commander. He also established the Hospital and Service Foundation for Veterans for the AMVETS. He was a past board member of the Beaver Dam Lake Association. Peter had served as an Alderman in Beaver Dam. He was always involved in the community starting at a young age as a phone counselor for "HotLine" while in high school.
Peter was a gentle and kind hearted man of great integrity and was always "by the book". He brought joy to those around him with his love of life, terrific sense of humor and quick wit. He always thought of others first collecting and volunteering for various charities. Peter was a carpenter by trade and made beautiful wood crafts. He enjoyed gardening and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter Renee (Mike) Hackbarth; daughter-in-law Petra Wightman; granddaughters: Kaitlyn, Kylie and Lannaya; special friend Kath Zollick; parents Bruno and Mary Jozefowski; five brothers: Dave (Mary), Dan (Bridget), Jim (Nancy), Frank (Judy), Mark (Jessica) and three sisters: Gail Jozefowski, Lucy (Scott) King and Ann (Randy) Davis and brother-in-law Curtis Jahns. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janice in 2010, son Richard Wightman, grandparents, nephew and godchild Peter Erickson; sisters-in-law Janet King and Christine (Clarence) Treder; brothers-in-law: Robert "Joe" Jahns and Eugene "Pete" Jahns and niece Lorie Treder Johannes.
Memorial donations in Peter's name may be directed to the Beaver Dam AMVETS Post #33.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com