Philip A. Fendley
Waunakee - Legen - wait for it ....
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Philip A. Fendley, loving father, devoted husband and the best darn bandmate, passed away at the age of 41. He was born on January 3, 1978 in Temple, TX, the son of Gene and Eleanor Gomez Fendley. Together they moved to Wisconsin where he graduated from Oakfield High School class of 1996 and went on to attend Madison Media Institute.
Philip had a passion for music in both his career and his personal life. He worked for many years as a sound engineer using his skills to make concert venues sound amazing. Most recently he transitioned into an audio visual technician role with Automation Arts of Madison. He loved playing guitar and performed with several bands entertaining people with his sweet stage moves.
He married Briana E. Burkhard on September 10, 2011 in Wisconsin Dells, WI and together they have two children, Jonas (6) and Amelia (3). His strong shoulders carried them on many adventures as he enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family playing and making everyone laugh. He was a genuine man who would truly do anything for those he cared about.
He is survived by his wife, his three children, his mother, Eleanor Fendley of Oakfield; three sisters, Paris, Anjunell, and Megan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandfather; and his father, Gene Fendley.
A celebration of Philip's life will take place on October 4, 2019 (Roger that!) in Fond du lac, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee in Philip's name.
...DARY!
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019