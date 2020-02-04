|
|
Philip J. Conrad
of Fond du Lac - Philip J. Conrad, age 66, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was born April 10, 1953 to Leland and Ruth (Jacklin) Conrad in Hartford, Wisconsin.
On July 30, 1982, he married Lynn Enders.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Devin Conrad; daughter, Corinne (Shawn) Anderson; and his grandchildren, Leah and Dylan.
Per his request, a private funeral was held.
For further information, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.org
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020