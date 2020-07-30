Philip L. GutterMilwaukee - Philip Langston Gutter, age 11, of Milwaukee, WI, was born May 16, 2009, in Fond du Lac, WI, to parents Megan M. Haak and Booker T. Gutter. Philip died tragically in a car accident in Northern Minnesota on July 25, 2020, along with his mother Megan and his grandfather Mark P. Haak.Surviving Philip are his father Booker Gutter, his best friend and older brother Evan Harrison Gutter, his step-brother Matteo Robles, all of Milwaukee, WI, his grandparents Booker and Lady Margaret Gutter of Milwaukee, WI, and grandmother Margaret Haak of Fond du Lac, WI. Aunts, uncles, and cousins from both sides will miss dear Philip.Philip was a gifted student who would have been entering 6th grade. He loved his mother, brothers and father, basketball, Naruto, video games, his Aunt Abby, and his dogs. He was gentle, kind, and had a beautiful smile and soul to match. Philip Langston was dearly loved and respected. He had a witty sense of humor and treasured the summers in Fond du Lac with his cousins.Private services are scheduled.