Phillip Halfmann
Fond du Lac - Phillip F. "Phil" Halfmann, 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away on November 6, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Phil was born on July 3, 1945, in the town of Forest, the son of the late Ervin and Alice (nee Habeck) Halfmann.
Those Phil leaves behind to cherish his memory include two sisters, Joyce Kreuziger and Nancy Glasgow; his nieces and nephew, Valorie Kreuziger, Victor (Shannon) Kreuziger, Virginia (Josh) Steinhauer, Jenny (Steve) Halfmann-Strohmeyer, Rebecca (Rick) Koenig, Rachel (Mike) Kern, and Jamy Rilling; 17 great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by a brother, James Halfmann; a brother-in-law, John Glasgow; a nephew, Charles Kreuziger; and a great-nephew.
In honor of Phil's wishes, private services will be held at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.
The Twohig Funeral Home in Fond du Lac has been entrusted with Phil's arrangements. Additional information may be found at www.twohigfunerals.com
