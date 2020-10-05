Phyllis A. Fryman
Rosendale - Phyllis A. Fryman, 66, of Rosendale, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 26, 1954 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Harold and Geraldine "Jo" (Rozek) Hodorff. She was a graduate of Campbellsport High School. On August 2, 1975 she married Leslie "Les" W. Fryman at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2015. Phyllis was a supporter of the National Fallen Firefighters Association. She was an active member of Plymouth Church in Oshkosh. Phyllis enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Even though we are mourning, Phyllis is rejoicing at the feet of Jesus as she knew him as her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her daughter, Alyssa (Sergio) Bueso of Rosendale; three grandchildren, Ismael, Eva, and Hannah; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Les; and grandson, Alonso.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Plymouth Church, 1325 Georgia Street in Oshkosh. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday at church. Burial will follow in Estabrooks Cemetery.
