1/
Phyllis A. Fryman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis A. Fryman

Rosendale - Phyllis A. Fryman, 66, of Rosendale, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 26, 1954 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Harold and Geraldine "Jo" (Rozek) Hodorff. She was a graduate of Campbellsport High School. On August 2, 1975 she married Leslie "Les" W. Fryman at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2015. Phyllis was a supporter of the National Fallen Firefighters Association. She was an active member of Plymouth Church in Oshkosh. Phyllis enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Even though we are mourning, Phyllis is rejoicing at the feet of Jesus as she knew him as her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her daughter, Alyssa (Sergio) Bueso of Rosendale; three grandchildren, Ismael, Eva, and Hannah; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Les; and grandson, Alonso.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Plymouth Church, 1325 Georgia Street in Oshkosh. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday at church. Burial will follow in Estabrooks Cemetery.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 5, 2020
Phyllis was an absolutely beautiful soul. I will miss her so much. Her love for her family was clear in everything she did. My heartbreaks, and my prayers are with all she has touched.
Heather Cottrell
Family
October 5, 2020
Phyllis was an absolutely beautiful soul. I will miss her so much. Her love for her family was clear in everything she did. My heartbreaks, and my prayers are with all she has touched.
Heather Cottrell
Family
October 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved