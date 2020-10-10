1/
Phyllis C. Smestad
Phyllis C. Smestad

Fond du Lac - Phyllis C. Smestad, age 86, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born on September 8, 1934, the daughter of Arthur and Ida Menge. Phyllis graduated from Princeton High School. Phyllis attended University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and graduated with a BA in business. She worked for Giddings and Lewis, she then went on to be the Director of Human Resources at Speed Queen and then at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren Law Firm in Milwaukee. Phyllis also sold Medicare supplements for twenty years until retiring. She was a member of the Fond du Lac Yacht Club and enjoyed boating, skiing, and golfing.

Survivors include her husband, Paul of Fond du Lac; her step-son, Dr. Craig (Margaret Lehnert) Smestad of Princeton, WI; one brother-in-law, Kenneth (Nancy) Smestad of Appleton. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorials may directed to Agnesian Home Hospice, 239 Trowbridge Dr #9180, Fond du Lac, WI, 54937.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
