Phyllis M. Chatterton
Fond du Lac - Phyllis M. Chatterton, 93, of Fond du Lac, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a short stay at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI.
She was born on August 4, 1927 to Bernard and Mabel (Humbright) Sielaff in Omro, WI and married Russell C. Chatterton on September 3, 1949 in Omro.
Phyllis Chatterton was an independent woman, ahead of her time in many ways, and a role model and mentor for her family. She had a zest for living and embraced new adventures with gusto.
Her revolutionary attitude surfaced while in high school. She was one of a few girls to take shop class where she learned to weld and use a wide variety of tools; no cooking and sewing classes for her. Throughout her life she had her own workbench and delighted in small repairs and refinishing furniture.
During high school she worked at the Omro Pharmacy's soda fountain. It was there that she decided to become a pharmacist. She was the first in her family to go to college and in 1949 she graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison-School of Pharmacy, again one of only a handful of women graduates. She worked and helped put her husband, Russell, through college; he also became a pharmacist. Together they opened and successfully ran Chatterton Pharmacy in Fond du Lac, WI for many decades.
To unwind and relax, Phyllis and Russell would pack up their three kids and head to their cabin in Wild Rose, WI. Phyllis loved this piece of heaven with its birds, woods and trout stream. She loved fishing and deer hunting. For over 50 years, until she was 92, Phyllis never missed an opening weekend of trout fishing and rarely did she get skunked.
Phyllis had many interests. She enjoyed quilting, playing bridge, going to casinos, traveling and watching sports. The Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers were her favorite teams. Even in her 80s she still loved going with her son to a Badgers basketball game or to see the Brewers play.
Phyllis had a lively sense of humor, enjoyed a good laugh and loved her family deeply; she gave them many great memories. Phyllis will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. She is survived by her three children James (Kim) Chatterton of Fond du Lac, Pam (Richard) Groeschl of Campbellsport, and Sue (Bob) Budjac of Wisconsin Rapids; four grandchildren Aaron (Jennifer) Dunn of Wisconsin Rapids, Jessica Budjac of Portland, OR; Kayla Chatterton (fiancé Ben McFarland) of Madison and Jennifer Chatterton of Fond du Lac; step-grandson Anthony (Stacey) Groeschl of Eldorado; brother Carlton (Linda) Sielaff of Fox Lake. She is also survived by great grandchildren Aiden and Avery Dunn, and great step-grandchildren Ivan, Natalie, Brianna and Weston Groeschl. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Russell.
In honor of Phyllis' wishes private services for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UW Foundation for the School of Pharmacy.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420