|
|
RaeAnn M. Brunette
Sheboygan - On November 5th, 2019 at the age of 82, RaeAnn M Brunette was called to serve our Almighty Father in Heaven. RaeAnn was born to Raymond E. and Marie (Foxy) Hanson on February 12th, 1937 in Sheboygan. She was the oldest of 5 siblings. She married her husband of 63 years Theodore E Brunette on June 30th, 1956 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan, WI. RaeAnn was a lifelong resident of Sheboygan and was actively involved in her community throughout her life.
She served in the lunchroom at Ss. Cyril and Methodius while her children attended and was an active member in scouting with her children. She also worked for the Sheboygan school district making lunches for the kids. Once all 6 of her children left Ss Cyril and Methodious, she started driving school bus for Sheboygan transit. She filled several other positions with the bus company including dispatcher and driving instructor and continued to work there until her retirement as a supervisor. RaeAnn continued her service to the community after her retirement by helping St Peter Claver with fish lunches, picnic planning, Catholic Charities and prayer chain. She also donated her time at the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts in Sheboygan, WI.
Annie had a wonderful loving heart for her family and friends, was a meticulous housekeeper, enjoyed cooking and baking, and always had a smile ready for everyone. To Annie, no one was a stranger, and she offered a helping hand to anyone in need. She was the proud mom of "that house", the one all the neighborhood kids came to hang out at. She loved camping every summer mostly at Long Lake and always had Sunday dinners for the family. She loved to bake and could always be found handing cookies and candies to neighborhood kids, family and friends. She enjoyed traveling on Amtrak across the U.S. to visit her children in California and North Carolina. RaeAnn also enjoyed her trips to the Oneida Casino.
Survivors include her loving husband Theodore; her six children, Michael (Rhonda) Brunette, of Greensboro, NC, Debra (friend Dan Shaw) Haupt of Denmark, WI, Theodore (Susan) Brunette Jr., of Sheboygan, David (Shelley) Brunette, of Concord, CA, Thomas (Christy) Brunette and Timothy (Angela) Brunette, both of Sheboygan; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Haupt-Fretwell, Christopher Brunette, Jodi Haupt, Amanda Paschal, Amber Arnold, Bradley Brunette, Cassandra Morth, Travis Brunette, Brittany Brunette-Thimmesch, Trevor Brunette, Ashley Brunette; eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; her sister, Patricia (Chum) Weigert, of Plymouth; her brother, Robert (Joann) Hanson, of Manitowoc and her brother-in-law, Darrel Mand, of Plymouth, and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters Beverly Oakley of Sheboygan and Mildred Mand of Plymouth, three sister-in-laws and their spouses Francis (Norman) Hoberg, Violet (James) Goode, and Veronica (Larry) Porzadny, two brother-in-laws and their spouses Edward (Carita) Brunette and Marcel (Marguerite) Brunette and her son-in-law Michael Haupt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for RaeAnn will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in RaeAnn's name. A special thanks to St. Nicholas Hospice staff for their gentle and comforting care.
The hardest part of losing you was watching you slowly drift away. A hurt this great can only mean the love was that strong. This was God's way of calling you home, for his needs are greater than ours. It doesn't make it easier, but we take solace in knowing that the next time we meet, it will be forever. This is comforting. His will be done.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019